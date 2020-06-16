Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.5BA W/ LOFT! SPACIOUS & BRIGHT, TRI-LEVEL CONDO W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, SPACIOUS LOFT, 2 DECKS, OCEAN VIEWS & 2-CAR GARAGE PARKING + DRIVEWAY JUST 6 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE DECK PAINTED**



2BR / 2.5BA W/ Loft

Approx. 1550 Sq Ft

2 Large Decks w/ Ocean Views (Master & Living Room)

2-Car Garage + Addl 2-Car Driveway

Open & Bright, Top-Floor Living Space w/ Living Area w/ Fireplace, Loft & 1/2 Bath

Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinet & Counter Space, Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrigerator

Formal Dining Area

Large Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Private Bath & Large Slider to Deck

2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Hallway Bath

Plush Carpeting Throughout & Vinyl

High Vaulted Ceilings & Lots of Windows Throughout

Laundry Closet w/ W/D

Great Location 1 Block to Greenbelt, 6 Blocks to Beach & 2 Mins to Downtown HB

Must See to Appreciate!

Water, Trash & Gardener Pd



$4000/Mth

$4000Deposit

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



AVAILABLE 07/15/20

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



(RLNE4931841)