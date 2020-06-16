All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Location

715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 4th Street · Avail. Jul 15

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.5BA W/ LOFT! SPACIOUS & BRIGHT, TRI-LEVEL CONDO W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, SPACIOUS LOFT, 2 DECKS, OCEAN VIEWS & 2-CAR GARAGE PARKING + DRIVEWAY JUST 6 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE DECK PAINTED**

2BR / 2.5BA W/ Loft
Approx. 1550 Sq Ft
2 Large Decks w/ Ocean Views (Master & Living Room)
2-Car Garage + Addl 2-Car Driveway
Open & Bright, Top-Floor Living Space w/ Living Area w/ Fireplace, Loft & 1/2 Bath
Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinet & Counter Space, Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrigerator
Formal Dining Area
Large Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Private Bath & Large Slider to Deck
2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Hallway Bath
Plush Carpeting Throughout & Vinyl
High Vaulted Ceilings & Lots of Windows Throughout
Laundry Closet w/ W/D
Great Location 1 Block to Greenbelt, 6 Blocks to Beach & 2 Mins to Downtown HB
Must See to Appreciate!
Water, Trash & Gardener Pd

$4000/Mth
$4000Deposit
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

AVAILABLE 07/15/20
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4931841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 4th Street have any available units?
715 4th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 4th Street have?
Some of 715 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 715 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 715 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 4th Street have a pool?
No, 715 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 715 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
