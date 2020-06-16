Amenities
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.5BA W/ LOFT! SPACIOUS & BRIGHT, TRI-LEVEL CONDO W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, SPACIOUS LOFT, 2 DECKS, OCEAN VIEWS & 2-CAR GARAGE PARKING + DRIVEWAY JUST 6 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE DECK PAINTED**
2BR / 2.5BA W/ Loft
Approx. 1550 Sq Ft
2 Large Decks w/ Ocean Views (Master & Living Room)
2-Car Garage + Addl 2-Car Driveway
Open & Bright, Top-Floor Living Space w/ Living Area w/ Fireplace, Loft & 1/2 Bath
Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinet & Counter Space, Stove, Micro, D/W & Refrigerator
Formal Dining Area
Large Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Private Bath & Large Slider to Deck
2nd Bedroom w/ Wall Closets & Hallway Bath
Plush Carpeting Throughout & Vinyl
High Vaulted Ceilings & Lots of Windows Throughout
Laundry Closet w/ W/D
Great Location 1 Block to Greenbelt, 6 Blocks to Beach & 2 Mins to Downtown HB
Must See to Appreciate!
Water, Trash & Gardener Pd
$4000/Mth
$4000Deposit
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only
AVAILABLE 07/15/20
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
(RLNE4931841)