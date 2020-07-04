All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 710 1st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
710 1st Place
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

710 1st Place

710 1st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

710 1st Place, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom condo in Hermosa Beach! This gorgeous 3-story property features an open rooftop with a panoramic view of the beach and neighborhood. The open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen is expansive and includes a stylish balcony for ocean breezes. There is fresh paint throughout the condo. The modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances such as the refrigerator, stove top, oven, and microwave. This property is located only 8 minutes away from the Redondo Beach Pier, next to the Pacific Coast Highway with an extensive string of restaurants, markets, and stores for most of your needs. Owner will not be maintaining the washer and dryer. The ice maker on the refrigerator is to remain shut off at all times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 1st Place have any available units?
710 1st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 1st Place have?
Some of 710 1st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
710 1st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 710 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 710 1st Place offer parking?
No, 710 1st Place does not offer parking.
Does 710 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 1st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 1st Place have a pool?
No, 710 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 710 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 710 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 710 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 1st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles