710 1st Place

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom condo in Hermosa Beach! This gorgeous 3-story property features an open rooftop with a panoramic view of the beach and neighborhood. The open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen is expansive and includes a stylish balcony for ocean breezes. There is fresh paint throughout the condo. The modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances such as the refrigerator, stove top, oven, and microwave. This property is located only 8 minutes away from the Redondo Beach Pier, next to the Pacific Coast Highway with an extensive string of restaurants, markets, and stores for most of your needs. Owner will not be maintaining the washer and dryer. The ice maker on the refrigerator is to remain shut off at all times.