647 7th Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

647 7th Street

647 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

647 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Contemporary on Hermosa's quietest one block long culdesac, a half block from Greenbelt Park Trail. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings on both levels and three large decks. 229K spent four years ago on addition + all new interiors, kitchen, baths, quartz counters, barely used stainless appliances, engineered hardwood floors, spot lighting, etc. Family room/4th bed with outside entrance, office with skylight, pro landscaped yard w/ auto sprinklers, 2 car garage + 3 car parking in front. A+ neighbors, lot's of kids. 90 Walkscore: 2 blocks to 2 parks, 6 blocks to beach and downtown restaurants, less than a mile to all 3 schools (Hermosa View, Hermosa Valley and Mira Costa, all 10's on Greatschools).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

