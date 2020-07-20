647 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Contemporary on Hermosa's quietest one block long culdesac, a half block from Greenbelt Park Trail. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings on both levels and three large decks. 229K spent four years ago on addition + all new interiors, kitchen, baths, quartz counters, barely used stainless appliances, engineered hardwood floors, spot lighting, etc. Family room/4th bed with outside entrance, office with skylight, pro landscaped yard w/ auto sprinklers, 2 car garage + 3 car parking in front. A+ neighbors, lot's of kids. 90 Walkscore: 2 blocks to 2 parks, 6 blocks to beach and downtown restaurants, less than a mile to all 3 schools (Hermosa View, Hermosa Valley and Mira Costa, all 10's on Greatschools).