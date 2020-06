Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to rent this spacious home in a great location located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The house is in great condition with new paint and hardwood floors, large living area, attached two car garage with driveway and a huge yard. Newer furnace. Walk to the beach, Pier, restaurants and shops from this charming Hermosa Beach home!