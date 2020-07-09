All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

634 The Strand

634 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

634 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful Beach Condominium has it all. Fully furnished if desired, all utilities included (including internet, cable tv, and phone. Front door exits to the sand on the beach, private eating area, and private 1800 square foot sun deck on the roof with a 4th bedroom or bonus office overlooking the beach. This unit is one of a kind. Walking distance to pier with private parking garage. Pets allowed with approval. All utilities included in the monthly lease price. Available immediately! Apply today by sending an email request to Appy@cjalann.com or txt "apply for lease on The Strand" to 714 386-9425

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 The Strand have any available units?
634 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 The Strand have?
Some of 634 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
634 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 The Strand pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 The Strand is pet friendly.
Does 634 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 634 The Strand offers parking.
Does 634 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 The Strand have a pool?
No, 634 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 634 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 634 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 634 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.

