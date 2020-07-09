634 The Strand

Amenities

This beautiful Beach Condominium has it all. Fully furnished if desired, all utilities included (including internet, cable tv, and phone. Front door exits to the sand on the beach, private eating area, and private 1800 square foot sun deck on the roof with a 4th bedroom or bonus office overlooking the beach. This unit is one of a kind. Walking distance to pier with private parking garage. Pets allowed with approval. All utilities included in the monthly lease price. Available immediately! Apply today by sending an email request to Appy@cjalann.com or txt "apply for lease on The Strand" to 714 386-9425