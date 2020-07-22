All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
592 1st Street
Last updated October 23 2019

592 1st Street

592 1st Street · No Longer Available
Hermosa Beach
Location

592 1st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Fantastic executive home for lease in Prime Hermosa Beach location.
Fantastic great room with expansive kitchen island, gleaming brazilian cherry floors, large pantry and all the amenities.
Ideally situated close to the Greenbelt and PCH, large and spacious with an abundance of light, storage and bathrooms!
The two bedroom townhome also has an loft with 3/4 bath and patio - perfect for guests, office, yoga and more.
Multiple patios for BBQ'ing or enjoying sunsets and breezes.
Direct access two car garage completes the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 1st Street have any available units?
592 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 592 1st Street have?
Some of 592 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
592 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 592 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 592 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 592 1st Street offers parking.
Does 592 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 1st Street have a pool?
No, 592 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 592 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 592 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 592 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
