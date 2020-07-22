592 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage yoga

Fantastic executive home for lease in Prime Hermosa Beach location.

Fantastic great room with expansive kitchen island, gleaming brazilian cherry floors, large pantry and all the amenities.

Ideally situated close to the Greenbelt and PCH, large and spacious with an abundance of light, storage and bathrooms!

The two bedroom townhome also has an loft with 3/4 bath and patio - perfect for guests, office, yoga and more.

Multiple patios for BBQ'ing or enjoying sunsets and breezes.

Direct access two car garage completes the property.