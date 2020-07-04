All apartments in Hermosa Beach
531 Pier Avenue Unit 22

531 Pier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

531 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This is a large, fully-furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home - 14 x 52; 700 sq. ft.. It's located in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just off Pier Ave. - 4 blocks from the surf in a small mobile home park and an ideal spot to enjoy the beach life!

Homes this size are designed to be 2 bedrooms. It was custom-built with one which includes upgrades throughout, making it spacious and bright. There's a covered, uniquely designed deck running the full length of the home with trellis/lattice and plants. It's near a friendly, safe, and respectfully quiet park.

The lovely interior features carpet throughout the house, tile floor bathroom, a cozy bed, dining table with chairs, plush couches and chairs, and blinds or curtains for the windows. It has a Cal King pillow-top bed, washer/dryer, office area with a large desk, air conditioning, and is comfortably furnished. Maid service has maintained the cleanliness of the unit. It has driveway and on-street parking and Wi-Fi; the TV is a 52 in. Sony Bravia with Directv HD/DVR package including a 5.1 home theater system. The kitchen is fully equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.

All utilities included with free cable TV, satellite direct TV, and free internet - all paid for by the landlord. Smoking on the property is prohibited. It is available from -- May 1st to October 31st only.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Noble Park, and Greenwood Park.

(RLNE5693706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have any available units?
531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have?
Some of 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 offer parking?
No, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 does not offer parking.
Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have a pool?
No, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 does not have a pool.
Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Pier Avenue Unit 22 has units with dishwashers.

