531 Pier Avenue Unit 22

This is a large, fully-furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home - 14 x 52; 700 sq. ft.. It's located in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just off Pier Ave. - 4 blocks from the surf in a small mobile home park and an ideal spot to enjoy the beach life!



Homes this size are designed to be 2 bedrooms. It was custom-built with one which includes upgrades throughout, making it spacious and bright. There's a covered, uniquely designed deck running the full length of the home with trellis/lattice and plants. It's near a friendly, safe, and respectfully quiet park.



The lovely interior features carpet throughout the house, tile floor bathroom, a cozy bed, dining table with chairs, plush couches and chairs, and blinds or curtains for the windows. It has a Cal King pillow-top bed, washer/dryer, office area with a large desk, air conditioning, and is comfortably furnished. Maid service has maintained the cleanliness of the unit. It has driveway and on-street parking and Wi-Fi; the TV is a 52 in. Sony Bravia with Directv HD/DVR package including a 5.1 home theater system. The kitchen is fully equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave.



All utilities included with free cable TV, satellite direct TV, and free internet - all paid for by the landlord. Smoking on the property is prohibited. It is available from -- May 1st to October 31st only.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Noble Park, and Greenwood Park.



