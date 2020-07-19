530 The Strand

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking sauna

Wake up to amazing views of the ocean and enjoy beautiful sunsets from the living room balcony. This sun drenched 1-bedroom unit has just been remodeled with all new appliances – slide in stove with oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bathroom has been fitted with new sinks, mirrors and cabinets. There is also a dry sauna unit inside the bedroom. All new porcelain tile floors, newly refinished wood flooring, new paint, new light fixtures / fan. The unit also comes with its own washer and dryer installed. Located near downtown Hermosa Beach with close access to shops, restaurants and fitness studios. No garage parking but resident parking pass will be included. This unit is turnkey, just move in and enjoy the best of beach living! *Unit is unfurnished but tenant can have the option of having it furnished at additional rent*