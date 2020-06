Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Amazing Hermosa Beach lower unit home with large patio on a prime walk-street location!! Enjoy sunsets over the ocean while sitting by the fire-pit! This home is just steps to the sand!! Enjoy this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom beach cottage just a short walk to the Hermosa Beach Pier. 2-car, onsite parking and onsite laundry. Brand new wood style floors not shown in pictures.