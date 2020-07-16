All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

501 Herondo Street

501 Herondo Street · (310) 710-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Herondo Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Executive Townhouse in a Resort Style Complex with year around heated pool and spa in a quiet HB location. Sunny and airy, completely remodeled, open living concept with two-bedroom, plus office, 2.5 bath custom design townhome. 2 blocks from the Hermosa Beach Strand, steps away from the Veteran's Park Trail and a 10 min. walk to Hermosa Beach Downtown or the Redondo Beach Pier/Beach with pier, shopping, restaurants and night life. You will never get bored. The two equally appointed en-suites each have their own seating nook, built-ins, bathroom and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage with washer /dryer and plenty of storage. All new appliances.
Amazing home with tree and park views to the west and a private patio off the main living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Herondo Street have any available units?
501 Herondo Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Herondo Street have?
Some of 501 Herondo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Herondo Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Herondo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Herondo Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 Herondo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 501 Herondo Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 Herondo Street offers parking.
Does 501 Herondo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Herondo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Herondo Street have a pool?
Yes, 501 Herondo Street has a pool.
Does 501 Herondo Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Herondo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Herondo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Herondo Street has units with dishwashers.
