501 Herondo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Executive Townhouse in a Resort Style Complex with year around heated pool and spa in a quiet HB location. Sunny and airy, completely remodeled, open living concept with two-bedroom, plus office, 2.5 bath custom design townhome. 2 blocks from the Hermosa Beach Strand, steps away from the Veteran's Park Trail and a 10 min. walk to Hermosa Beach Downtown or the Redondo Beach Pier/Beach with pier, shopping, restaurants and night life. You will never get bored. The two equally appointed en-suites each have their own seating nook, built-ins, bathroom and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage with washer /dryer and plenty of storage. All new appliances.

Amazing home with tree and park views to the west and a private patio off the main living area.