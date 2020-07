Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet oven

SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL HOME BLOCKS FROM BEACH!! - This home features 2 floors. First Floor boasts High vaulted, open beam ceilings, wood flooring, Oversized living room, ONe bathroom, Open Concept kitchen with built in oven / Dishwasher. The lower floor has bedroom, laundry hookups and one bathroom. Bedrooms are carpeted. Unit come comes with 2 car garage. plus driveway parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

Call for lock box code.



non smoking unit

no pets.



(RLNE5763038)