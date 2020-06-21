43 15th Court

Amenities

Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier. Centrally located in the northern part of downtown Hermosa you can walk to the pier, enjoy strolls on The Strand and the views and sounds of the ocean daily. Other great features include 3 ensuite bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet steam shower and spa tub, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring 220V outlet for EV charging + carport for total 3 car parking, powder bathroom on the top level for your guests, open kitchen & great room with view, stainless steel appliances, 50 bottle wine cooler, accordion La Cantina doors and balcony facing view, vibrant southwest facing sun exposure, alarm system and security cameras and roof top deck. Pride of ownership quality and maintenance, modern floor plan, design and finishes and great location.