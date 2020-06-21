All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:53 AM

43 15th Court

43 15th Court · (310) 902-7227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1762 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier. Centrally located in the northern part of downtown Hermosa you can walk to the pier, enjoy strolls on The Strand and the views and sounds of the ocean daily. Other great features include 3 ensuite bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet steam shower and spa tub, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring 220V outlet for EV charging + carport for total 3 car parking, powder bathroom on the top level for your guests, open kitchen & great room with view, stainless steel appliances, 50 bottle wine cooler, accordion La Cantina doors and balcony facing view, vibrant southwest facing sun exposure, alarm system and security cameras and roof top deck. Pride of ownership quality and maintenance, modern floor plan, design and finishes and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 15th Court have any available units?
43 15th Court has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 15th Court have?
Some of 43 15th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 15th Court currently offering any rent specials?
43 15th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 15th Court pet-friendly?
No, 43 15th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 43 15th Court offer parking?
Yes, 43 15th Court does offer parking.
Does 43 15th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 15th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 15th Court have a pool?
No, 43 15th Court does not have a pool.
Does 43 15th Court have accessible units?
No, 43 15th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 43 15th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 15th Court has units with dishwashers.
