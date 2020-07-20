411 28th Street

Amenities

North Hermosa Beach Cape Cod Home with East Coast charm in a prime location. This 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home invites you for an incredible experience in beach living. Just 3 blocks from the beach boasting massive curb appeal and a spacious floor plan. Some highlights include hardwood floors throughout, built-in custom cabinets, high end tile and marble throughout. Top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrera marble countertops, a walk-in pantry, air conditioning, Master bedroom has oversized walk-in closet and a spa bath with marble basket weave custom tile floor and a freestanding bathtub. Downstairs level has separate bedroom/bath, additional family room with access to patio. Enjoy the ocean breeze and beautiful views from the rooftop deck. Within proximity to both downtowns (Manhattan & Hermosa), Valley Park, and the beach.