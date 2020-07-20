All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 411 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
411 28th Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

411 28th Street

411 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

411 28th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
North Hermosa Beach Cape Cod Home with East Coast charm in a prime location. This 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home invites you for an incredible experience in beach living. Just 3 blocks from the beach boasting massive curb appeal and a spacious floor plan. Some highlights include hardwood floors throughout, built-in custom cabinets, high end tile and marble throughout. Top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrera marble countertops, a walk-in pantry, air conditioning, Master bedroom has oversized walk-in closet and a spa bath with marble basket weave custom tile floor and a freestanding bathtub. Downstairs level has separate bedroom/bath, additional family room with access to patio. Enjoy the ocean breeze and beautiful views from the rooftop deck. Within proximity to both downtowns (Manhattan & Hermosa), Valley Park, and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 28th Street have any available units?
411 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 28th Street have?
Some of 411 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 411 28th Street offer parking?
No, 411 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 28th Street have a pool?
No, 411 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles