Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

345 33rd Street

345 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1920’s quintessential beach home remodeled IN STUNNING CONDITION on a south facing beautiful tree lined street 3 ½ short blocks to the beach. ALL NEW: interior/exterior paint, dual glaze windows, electrical panel, kitchen/bathroom tile, sinks, faucets, refrigerator/freezer, stove, forced air heating, base moldings and trim, copper plumbing, shower enclosure, electrical outlets/switches, light fixtures/track lighting, Caesar stone countertops, ceiling fans, bathroom and kitchen cabinets, tankless water heater, door and casing hardware (door knobs, hinges, strikers, screws) restored to original 1920's beauty. New garage door key-pad and lighting, and exterior lights. Added bonus is a south facing sunroom to relax with private entry and a rear patio directly off the kitchen. New window coverings are back ordered and will be installed upon delivery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 345 33rd Street have any available units?
345 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 33rd Street have?
Some of 345 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 345 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 345 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 345 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 345 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

