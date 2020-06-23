All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
3320 The Strand
3320 The Strand

3320 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

3320 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beach Chic: Completely Furnished Luxury Ocean Front Strand Home for Lease in highly desirable North Hermosa Beach. An updated look brings this custom home to the market with clean, white walls, french oak stained floors & an entire house full NEW furnishings, window shades, drapes, flat screens, and two white marble fireplaces. The timeless, understated sophistication blends with well appointed comforts within the home, but, the full experience of Strand living is about embracing the external: photo worthy sunsets, crashing white water waves, soft light sand, dolphins & surfers abound. The main entry floor hosts a two level skylight which welcomes you to the open floor plan: the kitchen, living room, dining area and an outside patio. Top level features the master suite, ocean side, & a large guest room with a gorgeous architectural ceiling, walk in closet and bathroom. Bottom level: third bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a dining area, a second living room featuring a huge flat screen and access to the outdoor patio. Grab your surf board, bike or beach chair and go enjoy the beach life! After sunset, enjoy your time around outside fire pit. It's quick drive to DTLA/West Side or support local and enjoy the beach cities and their boutiques, famed restaurants and farmers markets. 15 minutes to Lax. 4 car parking. Leave time to walk from "Pier to Pier." Grab this one soon. You deserve it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 The Strand have any available units?
3320 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 The Strand have?
Some of 3320 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3320 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 3320 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 3320 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3320 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 3320 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3320 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3320 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3320 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
