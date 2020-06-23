3320 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Beach Chic: Completely Furnished Luxury Ocean Front Strand Home for Lease in highly desirable North Hermosa Beach. An updated look brings this custom home to the market with clean, white walls, french oak stained floors & an entire house full NEW furnishings, window shades, drapes, flat screens, and two white marble fireplaces. The timeless, understated sophistication blends with well appointed comforts within the home, but, the full experience of Strand living is about embracing the external: photo worthy sunsets, crashing white water waves, soft light sand, dolphins & surfers abound. The main entry floor hosts a two level skylight which welcomes you to the open floor plan: the kitchen, living room, dining area and an outside patio. Top level features the master suite, ocean side, & a large guest room with a gorgeous architectural ceiling, walk in closet and bathroom. Bottom level: third bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a dining area, a second living room featuring a huge flat screen and access to the outdoor patio. Grab your surf board, bike or beach chair and go enjoy the beach life! After sunset, enjoy your time around outside fire pit. It's quick drive to DTLA/West Side or support local and enjoy the beach cities and their boutiques, famed restaurants and farmers markets. 15 minutes to Lax. 4 car parking. Leave time to walk from "Pier to Pier." Grab this one soon. You deserve it!