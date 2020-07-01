All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
2534 Palm Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

2534 Palm Drive

2534 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeously remodeled Tuscan-style home is located between the Manhattan & Hermosa Beach piers. Take in the coastal breezes & the ocean views from the kitchen, dining & living rooms This quiet upstairs beach unit features a gourmet kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a Thermador dual burner oven/stove, a microwave oven, a built-in Sub-Zero wine cooler, beautiful cherry wood cabinetry & 4 bar stools. The home includes central a/c & heating, a maintenance—free water filtration system, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, 100 sq. ft. of storage space above the garage (including a powered crane lift for storing bicycles), a laundry room with a workbench. Decorative accents are included throughout, such as arched windows, wood shutters, hardwood floors & lovely tiled niche alcoves. Enjoy the two-person Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom & the two balconies off the master bedroom & living room. Or relax on the 500 sq. ft. rooftop deck with panoramic ocean and city views that include the Manhattan & Hermosa Beach piers, the Malibu mountains, Catalina Island & the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The home is just one block to the beach as well as shopping, dining & the Hermosa Beach Park. The property is made up of two living areas which are completely separated and have two separate entrances. This lease is only for the living area upstairs. Available for 6 months or 1 year lease. This is beach living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Palm Drive have any available units?
2534 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 Palm Drive have?
Some of 2534 Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2534 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 2534 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 2534 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 2534 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.

