2534 Palm Drive

This gorgeously remodeled Tuscan-style home is located between the Manhattan & Hermosa Beach piers. Take in the coastal breezes & the ocean views from the kitchen, dining & living rooms This quiet upstairs beach unit features a gourmet kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a Thermador dual burner oven/stove, a microwave oven, a built-in Sub-Zero wine cooler, beautiful cherry wood cabinetry & 4 bar stools. The home includes central a/c & heating, a maintenance—free water filtration system, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, 100 sq. ft. of storage space above the garage (including a powered crane lift for storing bicycles), a laundry room with a workbench. Decorative accents are included throughout, such as arched windows, wood shutters, hardwood floors & lovely tiled niche alcoves. Enjoy the two-person Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom & the two balconies off the master bedroom & living room. Or relax on the 500 sq. ft. rooftop deck with panoramic ocean and city views that include the Manhattan & Hermosa Beach piers, the Malibu mountains, Catalina Island & the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The home is just one block to the beach as well as shopping, dining & the Hermosa Beach Park. The property is made up of two living areas which are completely separated and have two separate entrances. This lease is only for the living area upstairs. Available for 6 months or 1 year lease. This is beach living at its best!