2408 Silverstrand Ave

Ocean View Fully Furnished 30-Day-Min Hermosa Beach Vacation Rental!



Live the Authentic So Cal Beach Experience



This is a truly unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to live the genuine beach life in the Sand Section of North Hermosa Beach!



Enjoy insanely beautiful sunsets from the private rooftop deck and multiple ocean-facing balconies!



Walk 5 minutes to the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand!! Soak up the California sunplaying Beach Volleyball, catching some waves, roller skate, skateboard, walk the dog, enjoy yourselves!



You're sure to enjoy the big park with playground equipment only a 5 minute walk North as well.



Cruise along the iconic coastlines of The Strand bike path connecting the beaches, shops and restaurants of Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan... and more going miles and miles north through Santa Monica Bay.



While you can easily walk or bike anywhere in town, and you'll enjoy parking up to 3 vehicles in the garage and driveway. You will also receive a car hanger pass to park at designated public spaces throughout town.



This home comes fully furnished, with bikes, surfboards, boogie boards, and even beach towels.



There are multiple ocean-facing balconies on the west side and a brick backyard patio on the east side off the kitchen & dining room.



Our gardener will keep the yard in great shape.and we have a trustworthy, hardworking housekeeper that we recommend you hire to keep the home perfectly clean throughout your stay.



Two bedrooms, 2 balconies, a rooftop deck and a bath upstairs. Two bedrooms, a bath, the living room, the kitchen and dining area on the ground floor.



You will find laundry machines in the garage.



**Security deposit depends on length of stay**



