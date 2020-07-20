All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
2408 Silverstrand Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

2408 Silverstrand Ave

2408 Silverstrand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Silverstrand Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
playground
volleyball court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Ocean View Fully Furnished 30-Day-Min Hermosa Beach Vacation Rental! - ***SEARCH https://www.vrbo.com/1612243 FOR CALENDAR AVAILABILITY, Seasonal Rates Apply***

Live the Authentic So Cal Beach Experience

This is a truly unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to live the genuine beach life in the Sand Section of North Hermosa Beach!

Enjoy insanely beautiful sunsets from the private rooftop deck and multiple ocean-facing balconies!

Walk 5 minutes to the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand!! Soak up the California sunplaying Beach Volleyball, catching some waves, roller skate, skateboard, walk the dog, enjoy yourselves!

You're sure to enjoy the big park with playground equipment only a 5 minute walk North as well.

Cruise along the iconic coastlines of The Strand bike path connecting the beaches, shops and restaurants of Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan... and more going miles and miles north through Santa Monica Bay.

While you can easily walk or bike anywhere in town, and you'll enjoy parking up to 3 vehicles in the garage and driveway. You will also receive a car hanger pass to park at designated public spaces throughout town.

This home comes fully furnished, with bikes, surfboards, boogie boards, and even beach towels.

There are multiple ocean-facing balconies on the west side and a brick backyard patio on the east side off the kitchen & dining room.

Our gardener will keep the yard in great shape.and we have a trustworthy, hardworking housekeeper that we recommend you hire to keep the home perfectly clean throughout your stay.

Two bedrooms, 2 balconies, a rooftop deck and a bath upstairs. Two bedrooms, a bath, the living room, the kitchen and dining area on the ground floor.

You will find laundry machines in the garage.

**Security deposit depends on length of stay**

(RLNE4915074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have any available units?
2408 Silverstrand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have?
Some of 2408 Silverstrand Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Silverstrand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Silverstrand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Silverstrand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Silverstrand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Silverstrand Ave offers parking.
Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Silverstrand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have a pool?
No, 2408 Silverstrand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have accessible units?
No, 2408 Silverstrand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Silverstrand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Silverstrand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
