219 2ND Street

Custom built home 2 blocks up from the beach, with 2-car direct entry garage with driveway to park another vehicle. Almost 3,000 square feet of living space, this contemporary, eclectic, 4 bedroom, 4 bath abode boasts a large rooftop deck with an ocean view, a jacuzzi, a dog run, two patios, a balcony, a large family room, 2 jacuzzi tubs, 3 fireplaces, and a large master with his and her en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is also another large bedroom at the other end of the hall and two more bedrooms on the second level. The chef's kitchen includes high-end appliances and provides an open bar area for entertaining and dining area with light beaming in through the white plantation shutters. Living room, separate laundry room, pantry, and office round out this wonderful property. Close to top-ranked schools, South Park, shopping, restaurants and everything the South Bay has to offer. Just feel that ocean air now.