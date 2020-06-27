All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

219 2ND Street

219 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Custom built home 2 blocks up from the beach, with 2-car direct entry garage with driveway to park another vehicle. Almost 3,000 square feet of living space, this contemporary, eclectic, 4 bedroom, 4 bath abode boasts a large rooftop deck with an ocean view, a jacuzzi, a dog run, two patios, a balcony, a large family room, 2 jacuzzi tubs, 3 fireplaces, and a large master with his and her en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is also another large bedroom at the other end of the hall and two more bedrooms on the second level. The chef's kitchen includes high-end appliances and provides an open bar area for entertaining and dining area with light beaming in through the white plantation shutters. Living room, separate laundry room, pantry, and office round out this wonderful property. Close to top-ranked schools, South Park, shopping, restaurants and everything the South Bay has to offer. Just feel that ocean air now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 2ND Street have any available units?
219 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 2ND Street have?
Some of 219 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 2ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 2ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 219 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 219 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 219 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 219 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
