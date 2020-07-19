2134 Loma Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING HERMOSA VALLEY W/ AMAZING PATIO SPACE & 2-CAR PARKING & BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! - PROPERTY FEATURES
2BR / 1BA
Approx. 850 Sq Ft
2-Car Parking
Charming Shared Front Porch/Patio Area
Amazing, Private Patio Area Overlooking Valley
Charming Living Space w/ Living Area & Spacious/Open Kitchen & Dining Area
Brand New Kitchen w/ All New Cabinets, Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances
Large 1st Bedroom (13x12) w/ Wall Closet & Slider to Front Patio
Cozy 2nd Bedroom w/ Alcove & Walk-In Closet
Large, Full Hall Bath
Beautiful Hardwood-Style Vinyl & Laminate Throughout
Private Laundry Room
Must See to Appreciate!
All Utilities Pd ncluding Cable/ Internet
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only
$3300/Mth All Utilities Paid Including Cable/Internet
$3500/Deposit
AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
(RLNE4472520)