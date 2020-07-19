All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2134 Loma Drive

2134 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING HERMOSA VALLEY W/ AMAZING PATIO SPACE & 2-CAR PARKING & BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! - PROPERTY FEATURES
2BR / 1BA
Approx. 850 Sq Ft
2-Car Parking
Charming Shared Front Porch/Patio Area
Amazing, Private Patio Area Overlooking Valley
Charming Living Space w/ Living Area & Spacious/Open Kitchen & Dining Area
Brand New Kitchen w/ All New Cabinets, Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances
Large 1st Bedroom (13x12) w/ Wall Closet & Slider to Front Patio
Cozy 2nd Bedroom w/ Alcove & Walk-In Closet
Large, Full Hall Bath
Beautiful Hardwood-Style Vinyl & Laminate Throughout
Private Laundry Room
Must See to Appreciate!
All Utilities Pd ncluding Cable/ Internet
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

$3300/Mth All Utilities Paid Including Cable/Internet
$3500/Deposit

AVAILABLE NOW
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4472520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Loma Drive have any available units?
2134 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Loma Drive have?
Some of 2134 Loma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2134 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 2134 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 2134 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2134 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
