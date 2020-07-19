2134 Loma Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING HERMOSA VALLEY W/ AMAZING PATIO SPACE & 2-CAR PARKING & BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! - PROPERTY FEATURES

2BR / 1BA

Approx. 850 Sq Ft

2-Car Parking

Charming Shared Front Porch/Patio Area

Amazing, Private Patio Area Overlooking Valley

Charming Living Space w/ Living Area & Spacious/Open Kitchen & Dining Area

Brand New Kitchen w/ All New Cabinets, Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances

Large 1st Bedroom (13x12) w/ Wall Closet & Slider to Front Patio

Cozy 2nd Bedroom w/ Alcove & Walk-In Closet

Large, Full Hall Bath

Beautiful Hardwood-Style Vinyl & Laminate Throughout

Private Laundry Room

Must See to Appreciate!

All Utilities Pd ncluding Cable/ Internet

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



$3300/Mth All Utilities Paid Including Cable/Internet

$3500/Deposit



AVAILABLE NOW

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



(RLNE4472520)