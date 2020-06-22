153 Lyndon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished Short or Long Term Rental, Beautiful Single Family Home steps to the beach. The contemporary home has been designed with dark woods, stone, granite and mosaic glass tiles creating an elegant beach vibe. The property has one great room with distressed hardwood floors, lots of light with skylights and French doors to a balcony. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and storage for your delicate items. Breakfast bar seating for casual meals. The dining area has a large modern table to fit 8 people. Living room has large flat screen television, fireplace and cozy seating. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Upstairs is a large roof top deck with 2 bistro tables and chairs and BBQ. The ocean views are spectacular following the coastline from Malibu to Palos Verdes. The winter months you can see Catalina Island.

There are three bedrooms, a master suite with king size bed, walk-in closet and flat screen television. An attached master bathroom, double sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are two additional bedrooms, one with 2 twin beds and the other with a queen sized bed. The 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. All rooms have lot of light, soothing wall color and neutral carpet. There is a laundry with stackable washer and dryer plus sink . A 2 car garage Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments