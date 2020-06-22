All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 153 Lyndon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
153 Lyndon Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

153 Lyndon Street

153 Lyndon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

153 Lyndon Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished Short or Long Term Rental, Beautiful Single Family Home steps to the beach. The contemporary home has been designed with dark woods, stone, granite and mosaic glass tiles creating an elegant beach vibe. The property has one great room with distressed hardwood floors, lots of light with skylights and French doors to a balcony. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and storage for your delicate items. Breakfast bar seating for casual meals. The dining area has a large modern table to fit 8 people. Living room has large flat screen television, fireplace and cozy seating. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Upstairs is a large roof top deck with 2 bistro tables and chairs and BBQ. The ocean views are spectacular following the coastline from Malibu to Palos Verdes. The winter months you can see Catalina Island.
There are three bedrooms, a master suite with king size bed, walk-in closet and flat screen television. An attached master bathroom, double sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. There are two additional bedrooms, one with 2 twin beds and the other with a queen sized bed. The 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. All rooms have lot of light, soothing wall color and neutral carpet. There is a laundry with stackable washer and dryer plus sink . A 2 car garage Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Lyndon Street have any available units?
153 Lyndon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Lyndon Street have?
Some of 153 Lyndon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Lyndon Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Lyndon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Lyndon Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Lyndon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 153 Lyndon Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 Lyndon Street does offer parking.
Does 153 Lyndon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Lyndon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Lyndon Street have a pool?
No, 153 Lyndon Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Lyndon Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Lyndon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Lyndon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Lyndon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles