Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:41 PM

1514 The Strand

1514 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

1514 the Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Live like you are on permanent vacation in this impeccably designed modern Spanish beachfront oasis in downtown Hermosa Beach! This 2br/2ba condo is just what the doctor ordered to relax, enjoy and take in beach life at it’s finest. Perfectly situated on the ever-so-popular Hermosa Beach, just steps to Pier Avenue and all the downtown shops, restaurants and bars, this spectacular corner-end unit will not leave you restless without options for stuff to do. Whether you like tranquil afternoons or sunsets at home on your own veranda or to stroll down to the active nightlife, this property and location really does have it all. And if you are one to like the finer things – no details was missed! This fully furnished condo features: rift-sawn white oak floors throughout, stackable glass patio sliding doors, three century old walnut countertops, soapstone kitchen with professional Thermador appliances, white marble master bathroom countertops, automatic Lutron shades, alkaline home water system, wireless Sonos speakers, 100+ bottle wine-fridge, steam shower with aroma therapy, walk-in closet with soft close drawers, pantry with pull-outs, laundry room with high efficiency washer/dryer, tankless water heater, high efficiency air conditioning/heating, home automation settings on voice command and more! Your every wish is at your command here. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to call this home – LIVE THE DREAM BEACH LIFE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

