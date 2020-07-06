All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Location

1442 Bayview Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Spacious top floor apartment with panoramic ocean views. No common walls & lots of privacy in a 3 unit building. Remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets + dishwasher. Large master suite, ceiling fans in each bedroom. Both baths have been remodeled. There are storage closets & a fireplace. Enjoy the beach scene and glorious sunsets overlooking Hermosa's pier and out to Malibu. Parking consists of 1 large garage space, an additional tandem space + guest parking permit. There is a washer/dryer in the unit & a shared barbecue on the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Bayview Drive have any available units?
1442 Bayview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 1442 Bayview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Bayview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1442 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Bayview Drive offers parking.
Does 1442 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Bayview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 1442 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Bayview Drive has units with dishwashers.

