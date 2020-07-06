1442 Bayview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Spacious top floor apartment with panoramic ocean views. No common walls & lots of privacy in a 3 unit building. Remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets + dishwasher. Large master suite, ceiling fans in each bedroom. Both baths have been remodeled. There are storage closets & a fireplace. Enjoy the beach scene and glorious sunsets overlooking Hermosa's pier and out to Malibu. Parking consists of 1 large garage space, an additional tandem space + guest parking permit. There is a washer/dryer in the unit & a shared barbecue on the patio.