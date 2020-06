Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for the beach life? This two bedroom, one bath is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood, a minute walk from the beach, coffee shops and restaurants. Open concept kitchen to the dining and living areas. Peek-a-boo ocean view from balcony. Laundry facility available. Two tandem garage spaces included.