127 31ST Street
Last updated July 18 2019

127 31ST Street

127 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 31st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available August 1, 2019 - Excellent North Hermosa Location, Just 3 Houses from the Beach! Perfect for the Holidays or anytime! Owners have loved this street ever since they moved here 20 years ago, everything within walking distance. All Rooms have OCEAN VIEWS. FURNISHED! HI-SPEED INTERNET - OFFICE INKJET/FAX - BRAND NEW A/C & HEATER, SLEEPS 6, WITH NEW KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOM & Convenient Shower to wash off ocean downstairs. Family Market/Deli is just around the corner for a last minute bottle of wine or waffle mix for the morning. Walk to 5 STAR RESTAURANTS/BARS for nice breakfast, lunch, dinner or night cap! Beach House is located near more of a Locals Beach, not too congested, yet plenty around - Quite location - month to month. ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED - 2 CAR GARAGE with LAUNDRY ROOM - PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 31ST Street have any available units?
127 31ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 31ST Street have?
Some of 127 31ST Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 31ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 31ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 31ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 31ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 127 31ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 31ST Street offers parking.
Does 127 31ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 31ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 31ST Street have a pool?
No, 127 31ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 31ST Street have accessible units?
No, 127 31ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 31ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 31ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
