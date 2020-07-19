127 31ST Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available August 1, 2019 - Excellent North Hermosa Location, Just 3 Houses from the Beach! Perfect for the Holidays or anytime! Owners have loved this street ever since they moved here 20 years ago, everything within walking distance. All Rooms have OCEAN VIEWS. FURNISHED! HI-SPEED INTERNET - OFFICE INKJET/FAX - BRAND NEW A/C & HEATER, SLEEPS 6, WITH NEW KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOM & Convenient Shower to wash off ocean downstairs. Family Market/Deli is just around the corner for a last minute bottle of wine or waffle mix for the morning. Walk to 5 STAR RESTAURANTS/BARS for nice breakfast, lunch, dinner or night cap! Beach House is located near more of a Locals Beach, not too congested, yet plenty around - Quite location - month to month. ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED - 2 CAR GARAGE with LAUNDRY ROOM - PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019