126 Neptune Avenue

Available unfurnished, or optionally furnished. Live in the 100 Block of beautiful North Hermosa Beach, right on the Manhattan Beach border. This 2018-remodeled ocean view single family home is only three homes away from the sand, around the corner from the famous “Beverly Hills 90210” house. The upstairs great room is huge, with panoramic views from all angles, including Palos Verdes, Malibu and the Manhattan Beach Pier. The width of Neptune Avenue opens up the sand and whitewater views from the second and third level balconies. Walk or bicycle to both Hermosa and Manhattan downtown areas. Just a few blocks to Boccato's neighborhood grocery, Brother's Burritos, yoga and more. Easy stroll to Martha's Breakfast and the Bottle Inn. Washer & dryer in garage. 2 car attached garage plus 3rd driveway space and street parking with City permit.