All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 126 Neptune Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
126 Neptune Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

126 Neptune Avenue

126 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

126 1st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
yoga
Available unfurnished, or optionally furnished. Live in the 100 Block of beautiful North Hermosa Beach, right on the Manhattan Beach border. This 2018-remodeled ocean view single family home is only three homes away from the sand, around the corner from the famous “Beverly Hills 90210” house. The upstairs great room is huge, with panoramic views from all angles, including Palos Verdes, Malibu and the Manhattan Beach Pier. The width of Neptune Avenue opens up the sand and whitewater views from the second and third level balconies. Walk or bicycle to both Hermosa and Manhattan downtown areas. Just a few blocks to Boccato's neighborhood grocery, Brother's Burritos, yoga and more. Easy stroll to Martha's Breakfast and the Bottle Inn. Washer & dryer in garage. 2 car attached garage plus 3rd driveway space and street parking with City permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Neptune Avenue have any available units?
126 Neptune Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 126 Neptune Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 Neptune Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126 Neptune Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 126 Neptune Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 Neptune Avenue does offer parking.
Does 126 Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Neptune Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Neptune Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 Neptune Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Neptune Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles