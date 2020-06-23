126 8th Street

Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom upper apartment with an abundance of natural light in every room. Experience the beach lifestyle at its finest, perfectly located just steps to both the beach and to downtown Hermosa. Awarded a walk score of 94 "Walker's Paradise" from WalkScore.com. Large and lushly landscaped outdoor patio with two sitting areas is a rare find this close to the beach. Includes a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a two car garage with laundry and storage. Gas range, newer refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and garbage disposal in the kitchen, with granite counters and backsplash. Dual pane picture windows throughout, window coverings included.