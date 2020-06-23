All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

126 8th Street

126 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom upper apartment with an abundance of natural light in every room. Experience the beach lifestyle at its finest, perfectly located just steps to both the beach and to downtown Hermosa. Awarded a walk score of 94 "Walker's Paradise" from WalkScore.com. Large and lushly landscaped outdoor patio with two sitting areas is a rare find this close to the beach. Includes a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a two car garage with laundry and storage. Gas range, newer refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and garbage disposal in the kitchen, with granite counters and backsplash. Dual pane picture windows throughout, window coverings included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 8th Street have any available units?
126 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 8th Street have?
Some of 126 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 126 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 126 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 8th Street have a pool?
No, 126 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
