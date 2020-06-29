126 28th Court

Amenities

FURNISHED, PRIVATE & BRIGHT, DETACHED TOP-FLOOR APARTMENT W/ LOTS OF WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS & 1-CAR GARAGE NEAR VALLEY PARK & JUST 1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES

1BR / 1BA

Approx. 800 Sq Ft

1-Car Garage (Shared 2-Car Garage)

Shared Patio

Very Open & Bright Loft-Style Living Space w/ Vaulted

Woodbeam Ceilings

Living & Dining Areas

Spacious Kitchen w/ Bartop, Stove, Micro & Refrigerator

Bright & Spacious Bedroom w/ All Furnishings, Wall Closet

& Woodbeam Ceilings

Full Bath

Additional Hallway Closet & Linen Cabinet

Beautiful Laminate Hardwood Throughout & Tile in Bath

Shared W/D in Garage

Ideal Location Near Valley Park, Central to Downtown

HB/MB & 1 Block to Beach

Must See to Appreciate!



Water &Trash Pd

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



*** AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



No Pets Allowed



