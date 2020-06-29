All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
126 28th Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

126 28th Court

126 28th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

126 28th Ct, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED, PRIVATE & BRIGHT, DETACHED TOP-FLOOR APARTMENT W/ LOTS OF WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS & 1-CAR GARAGE NEAR VALLEY PARK & JUST 1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
1BR / 1BA
Approx. 800 Sq Ft
1-Car Garage (Shared 2-Car Garage)
Shared Patio
Very Open & Bright Loft-Style Living Space w/ Vaulted
Woodbeam Ceilings
Living & Dining Areas
Spacious Kitchen w/ Bartop, Stove, Micro & Refrigerator
Bright & Spacious Bedroom w/ All Furnishings, Wall Closet
& Woodbeam Ceilings
Full Bath
Additional Hallway Closet & Linen Cabinet
Beautiful Laminate Hardwood Throughout & Tile in Bath
Shared W/D in Garage
Ideal Location Near Valley Park, Central to Downtown
HB/MB & 1 Block to Beach
Must See to Appreciate!

Water &Trash Pd
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

*** AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3683781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 28th Court have any available units?
126 28th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 28th Court have?
Some of 126 28th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 28th Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 28th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 28th Court pet-friendly?
No, 126 28th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 126 28th Court offer parking?
Yes, 126 28th Court offers parking.
Does 126 28th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 28th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 28th Court have a pool?
No, 126 28th Court does not have a pool.
Does 126 28th Court have accessible units?
No, 126 28th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 28th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 28th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
