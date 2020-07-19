All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 1244 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1244 2nd Street
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

1244 2nd Street

1244 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1244 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fire pit
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
Picture perfect furnished executive retreat, available April 1, 2019 - Jan 15, 2020. This designer furnished two bedroom single family home sits on an immaculately landscaped double lot, with a grassy yard, and outdoor fire pit and lounge area. Inside, reap the fruits of a recent to-the-studs remodel, including new kitchen and bathroom. The setting is extremely quiet and tranquil, with 3-car onsite parking for you and your guests. Located an easy walk down the hill to the beach and community. Enjoy ocean breezes and an elegant sense of space and privacy. You will wish you never had to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 2nd Street have any available units?
1244 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 2nd Street have?
Some of 1244 2nd Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1244 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1244 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1244 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1244 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 1244 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1244 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1244 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1244 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles