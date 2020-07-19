1244 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking

Picture perfect furnished executive retreat, available April 1, 2019 - Jan 15, 2020. This designer furnished two bedroom single family home sits on an immaculately landscaped double lot, with a grassy yard, and outdoor fire pit and lounge area. Inside, reap the fruits of a recent to-the-studs remodel, including new kitchen and bathroom. The setting is extremely quiet and tranquil, with 3-car onsite parking for you and your guests. Located an easy walk down the hill to the beach and community. Enjoy ocean breezes and an elegant sense of space and privacy. You will wish you never had to leave.