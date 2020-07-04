122 Neptune Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

One of A Kind Executive Ocean View Lease Listed by Jane Sager! Staggering Unblockable Whitewater Ocean Views! One door to the Strand and 'fantastic between the Manhattan and Hermosa piers' location. From every angle you are greeted with sun drenched elegance. The large open floorplan is further enhanced by oversized windows and doors allowing the entertaining rooms - the entire top floor - to be open to the two sunset and ocean viewing decks. Beautifully finished with built in seating for ocean viewing, built in dining area, plantation shutters, and exquisite window treatments. Top quality appliances include Viking stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom wine and storage closet. Fireplaces in the great room, the master suite and the second ensuite bedroom.



Owners would prefer longer lease term.