Hermosa Beach, CA
122 Neptune Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

122 Neptune Avenue

122 1st Street
Location

122 1st Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of A Kind Executive Ocean View Lease Listed by Jane Sager! Staggering Unblockable Whitewater Ocean Views! One door to the Strand and 'fantastic between the Manhattan and Hermosa piers' location. From every angle you are greeted with sun drenched elegance. The large open floorplan is further enhanced by oversized windows and doors allowing the entertaining rooms - the entire top floor - to be open to the two sunset and ocean viewing decks. Beautifully finished with built in seating for ocean viewing, built in dining area, plantation shutters, and exquisite window treatments. Top quality appliances include Viking stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom wine and storage closet. Fireplaces in the great room, the master suite and the second ensuite bedroom.

Owners would prefer longer lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Neptune Avenue have any available units?
122 Neptune Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 122 Neptune Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Neptune Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 122 Neptune Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 122 Neptune Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 Neptune Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Neptune Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Neptune Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Neptune Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Neptune Avenue has units with dishwashers.

