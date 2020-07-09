All apartments in Hermosa Beach
1107 Loma Drive
1107 Loma Drive

1107 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED WITH A/C Beautiful newly remodeled town home, Furnished AIR CONDITIONED short or long term, 3 blocks to beach, the Strand, Pier and one block to downtown Hermosa Beach. Tall ceilings, airy with lots of light in the great room. Designed in modern colors of cool greys, white and reclaimed wood. There are comfy sofa and chair with working fireplace and 70” TV. with Roku. There is a dining area for 6 with solid reclaimed wood table and 6 beige linen chairs. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and faux wood floors throughout. There is a large patio on this floor with casual seating, table and chairs and BBQ. Each bedroom has it’s own bathroom. The master has king bed with master bath and 2 closets, and flat screen TV. There is a patio off master with seating. Other bedroom has double bed with bathroom. Upstairs loft has queen bed, (can have sofa bed if you prefer) closet, mini bar and it’s own patio with ocean views. There is a garage with plenty of storage and tandem parking. Coastal Vacation Estates, Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Estates and Investments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Loma Drive have any available units?
1107 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Loma Drive have?
Some of 1107 Loma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1107 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 1107 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

