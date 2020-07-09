1107 Loma Drive

Amenities

FURNISHED WITH A/C Beautiful newly remodeled town home, Furnished AIR CONDITIONED short or long term, 3 blocks to beach, the Strand, Pier and one block to downtown Hermosa Beach. Tall ceilings, airy with lots of light in the great room. Designed in modern colors of cool greys, white and reclaimed wood. There are comfy sofa and chair with working fireplace and 70” TV. with Roku. There is a dining area for 6 with solid reclaimed wood table and 6 beige linen chairs. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and faux wood floors throughout. There is a large patio on this floor with casual seating, table and chairs and BBQ. Each bedroom has it’s own bathroom. The master has king bed with master bath and 2 closets, and flat screen TV. There is a patio off master with seating. Other bedroom has double bed with bathroom. Upstairs loft has queen bed, (can have sofa bed if you prefer) closet, mini bar and it’s own patio with ocean views. There is a garage with plenty of storage and tandem parking. Coastal Vacation Estates, Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Estates and Investments