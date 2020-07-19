1010 Owosso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Entertainers Delight, Perfect Open, Bright and Airy Floor Plan With Forever Views of Ocean & City-Most of Home is Only 6 Years New, Completely Rebuilt From The Ground Up-Upgraded & Remodeled With "THE BEST". Corner Lot Privacy-Tons of Glass Lets All The Natural Light Into Home - Hardwood Floors Throughout, Newer Windows, Recessed Lighting-Large Entry Leads to Den-Spacious Master Bedroom has Lots of Closet Space- Additional Bedrooms Have Sliders Leading to Private Balconies & Ample Closet Space-Newer Downstairs Bathrooms,One Has Huge Shower & Large Vanity...The Second Bathroom Has a Tub & Large Vanity-Lots Of Linen Storage Space-Washer & Dryer Room with Area to Fold Clothes-Upstairs Is Incredible, High Ceilings AND Views of Almost Entire Planet Earth-Huge Breakfast or Dining Area with Area for Large Dining Table for Family Get Togethers & A Truly Chefs Enormous Kitchen. Kitchen Has Newer Stainless Steel Top of the Line Appliances,Oven Capable of Cooking Large Items, 6 Burner Gas Stovetop, Dishwasher, Huge Custom Sink..PLUS Huge Kitchen Island to Serve Food, Cook or Just Gather Around-Tons of Granite Counter Space and Custom Cupboard Space-Living Room Has Built In Entertainment Area, Build In Bookcase and Ample Room to Entertain-Upstairs Guest Bathroom-Folding Glass Doors Lead to a Very Large Tiled Balcony-Large fenced private back yard for entertaining and barbeques-Just Enjoying Views and Peace and Quiet-Double Car Garage w/Storage-Walk To Public Transportation and Shopping.