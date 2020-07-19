All apartments in Hermosa Beach
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1010 Owosso Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 Owosso Avenue

1010 Owosso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Owosso Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Entertainers Delight, Perfect Open, Bright and Airy Floor Plan With Forever Views of Ocean & City-Most of Home is Only 6 Years New, Completely Rebuilt From The Ground Up-Upgraded & Remodeled With "THE BEST". Corner Lot Privacy-Tons of Glass Lets All The Natural Light Into Home - Hardwood Floors Throughout, Newer Windows, Recessed Lighting-Large Entry Leads to Den-Spacious Master Bedroom has Lots of Closet Space- Additional Bedrooms Have Sliders Leading to Private Balconies & Ample Closet Space-Newer Downstairs Bathrooms,One Has Huge Shower & Large Vanity...The Second Bathroom Has a Tub & Large Vanity-Lots Of Linen Storage Space-Washer & Dryer Room with Area to Fold Clothes-Upstairs Is Incredible, High Ceilings AND Views of Almost Entire Planet Earth-Huge Breakfast or Dining Area with Area for Large Dining Table for Family Get Togethers & A Truly Chefs Enormous Kitchen. Kitchen Has Newer Stainless Steel Top of the Line Appliances,Oven Capable of Cooking Large Items, 6 Burner Gas Stovetop, Dishwasher, Huge Custom Sink..PLUS Huge Kitchen Island to Serve Food, Cook or Just Gather Around-Tons of Granite Counter Space and Custom Cupboard Space-Living Room Has Built In Entertainment Area, Build In Bookcase and Ample Room to Entertain-Upstairs Guest Bathroom-Folding Glass Doors Lead to a Very Large Tiled Balcony-Large fenced private back yard for entertaining and barbeques-Just Enjoying Views and Peace and Quiet-Double Car Garage w/Storage-Walk To Public Transportation and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Owosso Avenue have any available units?
1010 Owosso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Owosso Avenue have?
Some of 1010 Owosso Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Owosso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Owosso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Owosso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Owosso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1010 Owosso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Owosso Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 Owosso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Owosso Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Owosso Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 Owosso Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Owosso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 Owosso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Owosso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Owosso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
