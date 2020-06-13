55 Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA with balcony
"It was a picturesque life, with more of sentiment and gayety in it, more also that was truly dramatic, more romance, than will ever be seen again on those sunny shores. The aroma of it all lingers there still; industries and inventions have not yet slain it; it will last out its century,—in fact, it can never be quite lost, so long as there is left standing one such house as the Señora Moreno’s. " (Helen Hunt Jackson, “Ramona”)
More than 80,000 people call Hemet home. Located in the San Jacinto Valley of California, this city's residents enjoy mild weather and long, beautiful months of summer. Hemet owes its existence to the creation of Lake Hemet nearby, which is a man-made water reservoir built for the agricultural industry. Modern Hemet is much less agriculturally-inclined, however, as its main industries are health, education, retail trade, and government services. For the last 20 years this city has been designated an official Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation because of the city's dedication to local forest conservation. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hemet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.