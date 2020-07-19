All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5507 W 149th Place

5507 W 149th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5507 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rare 3 bedroom townhouse at Fusion South Bay. Originally a model home offering many upgrades inclusing new carpet in bedrooms and stairs and new paint throughout. All the living space is on a single level. Tons of natural light with oversized windows complete with plantation shutters and high ceilings throughout. The home offers a spacious and bright living room with built in entertainment center with wine fridge, recessed lights, and beautiful white tile flooring that works for all area rugs. Spacious living room opens to both dining room and the entertainer's kitchen. This beautiful kitchen is the showcase of the home with granite counters, stainless appliances, Wolf range and a large island perfect for entertaining. A total of 3 bedrooms again all on the same level as the living spaces. The generous master suite has a custom tile walk-in shower, large separate tub, his and her sinks, a large walk in closet and more. Additional features of the home include 2 car attached side by side garage complete with Moto-flooring, lots of storage, air conditioning, large outdoor patio for BBQing and great privacy due to the location in Fusion. Fusion is an awesome gated community with pool, spa, basketball court and playground. Adjacent to Manhattan Beach the beach, the Pointe, the Manhattan Village mall, the 405 and LAX are just a short drive away.(Unit is vacant no carpet in Living/Dining Area)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 W 149th Place have any available units?
5507 W 149th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 W 149th Place have?
Some of 5507 W 149th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 W 149th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5507 W 149th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 W 149th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5507 W 149th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5507 W 149th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5507 W 149th Place offers parking.
Does 5507 W 149th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 W 149th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 W 149th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5507 W 149th Place has a pool.
Does 5507 W 149th Place have accessible units?
No, 5507 W 149th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 W 149th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 W 149th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
