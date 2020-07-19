5507 W 149th Place

Amenities

Rare 3 bedroom townhouse at Fusion South Bay. Originally a model home offering many upgrades inclusing new carpet in bedrooms and stairs and new paint throughout. All the living space is on a single level. Tons of natural light with oversized windows complete with plantation shutters and high ceilings throughout. The home offers a spacious and bright living room with built in entertainment center with wine fridge, recessed lights, and beautiful white tile flooring that works for all area rugs. Spacious living room opens to both dining room and the entertainer's kitchen. This beautiful kitchen is the showcase of the home with granite counters, stainless appliances, Wolf range and a large island perfect for entertaining. A total of 3 bedrooms again all on the same level as the living spaces. The generous master suite has a custom tile walk-in shower, large separate tub, his and her sinks, a large walk in closet and more. Additional features of the home include 2 car attached side by side garage complete with Moto-flooring, lots of storage, air conditioning, large outdoor patio for BBQing and great privacy due to the location in Fusion. Fusion is an awesome gated community with pool, spa, basketball court and playground. Adjacent to Manhattan Beach the beach, the Pointe, the Manhattan Village mall, the 405 and LAX are just a short drive away.(Unit is vacant no carpet in Living/Dining Area)