5491 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Bright and Spacious contemporary end-unit in a small gated 8 unit Townhouse community just steps away from Manhattan Beach. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome feels like a single family home and is well maintained and offers a large and open floor plan. A newly remodeled kitchen features granite and natural stone counter tops and a large island breakfast bar. The downstairs living and dining area opens up to a lovely patio. All bedrooms are upstairs. The oversized master bedroom suite is bright and sunny with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with organizers and a balcony. The luxurious master bathroom features a bath tub and separate walk in shower and dual sinks. The Walk-in Laundry room has plenty of storage cabinets. This unit has central AC Attached two car garage plus one guest parking spot. The complex is adjacent to a green belt, park like setting. The community borders Manhattan and Redondo Beach. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Costco, Metro station, Redondo Beach Plaza, 1 mile to 405 fwy, less than 6 miles to LAX. Award winning Wiseburn School district….. Don't miss this one!