Hawthorne, CA
5491 Marine Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:54 PM

5491 Marine Avenue

5491 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5491 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Bright and Spacious contemporary end-unit in a small gated 8 unit Townhouse community just steps away from Manhattan Beach. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome feels like a single family home and is well maintained and offers a large and open floor plan. A newly remodeled kitchen features granite and natural stone counter tops and a large island breakfast bar. The downstairs living and dining area opens up to a lovely patio. All bedrooms are upstairs. The oversized master bedroom suite is bright and sunny with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with organizers and a balcony. The luxurious master bathroom features a bath tub and separate walk in shower and dual sinks. The Walk-in Laundry room has plenty of storage cabinets. This unit has central AC Attached two car garage plus one guest parking spot. The complex is adjacent to a green belt, park like setting. The community borders Manhattan and Redondo Beach. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Costco, Metro station, Redondo Beach Plaza, 1 mile to 405 fwy, less than 6 miles to LAX. Award winning Wiseburn School district….. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5491 Marine Avenue have any available units?
5491 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5491 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 5491 Marine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5491 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5491 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5491 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5491 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5491 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5491 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5491 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5491 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5491 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5491 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5491 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5491 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5491 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5491 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
