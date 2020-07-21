All apartments in Hawthorne
4263 W Broadway

Location

4263 W Broadway, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
WOW! Come check out this independent restored bungalow home located in a quiet complex with a courtyard setting. This 1 BD 1 BA apartment features ceiling fans and vintage restored oak hardwood flooring. The kitchen features NEW tiled countertops, bright wood cabinets, and stove included. Enjoy some fresh air on your private interior porch! This home comes with two entry ways for your convenience. Short distance to 405 freeway, 105 freeway, Spacex, Hawthorne Middle School, Hawthorne High School, banks, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 W Broadway have any available units?
4263 W Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4263 W Broadway have?
Some of 4263 W Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 W Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4263 W Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 W Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 4263 W Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4263 W Broadway offer parking?
No, 4263 W Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 4263 W Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4263 W Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 W Broadway have a pool?
No, 4263 W Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4263 W Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4263 W Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 W Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4263 W Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
