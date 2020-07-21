4263 W Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard

WOW! Come check out this independent restored bungalow home located in a quiet complex with a courtyard setting. This 1 BD 1 BA apartment features ceiling fans and vintage restored oak hardwood flooring. The kitchen features NEW tiled countertops, bright wood cabinets, and stove included. Enjoy some fresh air on your private interior porch! This home comes with two entry ways for your convenience. Short distance to 405 freeway, 105 freeway, Spacex, Hawthorne Middle School, Hawthorne High School, banks, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!