Hawthorne, CA
3849 W 139th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

3849 W 139th Street

3849 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3849 West 139th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan. With a large entertaining space, the Kitchen offers a huge center island with range & hood, combining effortlessly to the Living & Dining Room space. Sliding glass doors lead out to a patio that is perfect for grilling. Each of the 3 over-sized bedrooms were built as mini-suites with private baths. Featuring amenities throughout including central air conditioning, intercom/music system, stainless appliances, tank-less water heaters and stone counters. Park your car in the safety of your finished 2-car garage, with direct access into your home. This home is located near Jim Thorpe Park and the newly renovated Hawthorne Historical Museum, just minutes from the freeways, SpaceX and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 W 139th Street have any available units?
3849 W 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 W 139th Street have?
Some of 3849 W 139th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 W 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3849 W 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 W 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3849 W 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 3849 W 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3849 W 139th Street offers parking.
Does 3849 W 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 W 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 W 139th Street have a pool?
No, 3849 W 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3849 W 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 3849 W 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 W 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 W 139th Street has units with dishwashers.

