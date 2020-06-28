13754 Cordary Avenue

Amenities

Built in 2008, free-standing single family home in a quiet residential development. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is just minutes from the Hawthorne Airport, SpaceX and LAX. Granite counters and custom cabinetry in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Living room offers guest bath and sliding glass doors that lead to private rear yard. Upstairs, the oversized Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, private bath with shower and jacuzzi tub. There are additional bedrooms, a bath and laundry area on the upper floor. Private 2-car garage with direct entry, plus two additional parking spaces. This is a charming community in the heart of Hawthorne, near the new Hawthorne Mall development, freeways and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities.