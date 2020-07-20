All apartments in Hawthorne
13130 Park Place

Location

13130 Park Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare three bedroom townhome in 360 Complex. This resort style, gated complex is located close to freeway access, beaches, LAX and shopping in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach. The Wiseburn School District is highly rated as well as Da Vinci Charter School. It is located in a quiet area of the complex. The interior features engineered wood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, kitchen island and a large formal dining area. Newer Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. There is one bedroom and full bath on the entry level. The other two bedrooms are on the upper level with two more full bathrooms and a laundry room. There is a two car garage with direct access. The gated patio area is very spacious with lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Complex amenities include pools, fitness center, recreation room, sport court, playground and a dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

