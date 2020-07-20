13130 Park Place

Amenities

Rare three bedroom townhome in 360 Complex. This resort style, gated complex is located close to freeway access, beaches, LAX and shopping in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach. The Wiseburn School District is highly rated as well as Da Vinci Charter School. It is located in a quiet area of the complex. The interior features engineered wood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, kitchen island and a large formal dining area. Newer Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. There is one bedroom and full bath on the entry level. The other two bedrooms are on the upper level with two more full bathrooms and a laundry room. There is a two car garage with direct access. The gated patio area is very spacious with lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Complex amenities include pools, fitness center, recreation room, sport court, playground and a dog park.