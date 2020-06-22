All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 12644 York Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12644 York Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

12644 York Avenue

12644 York Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
North Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12644 York Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
- New Vinyl Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Living Room
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room and Bathrooms
- Appliances Included: Cook Top Stove and Oven
- Custom Large Bedroom Closets
- A/C Wall Unit in Living Room
- Community Laundry On-Site
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Wall Heater in Living Room
- One Carport Space Included
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12644 York Avenue have any available units?
12644 York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12644 York Avenue have?
Some of 12644 York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12644 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12644 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12644 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12644 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12644 York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12644 York Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12644 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12644 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12644 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 12644 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12644 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12644 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12644 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12644 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles