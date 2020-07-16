Amenities

- Address: 11917 Grevillea Avenue #D, Hawthorne, CA 90250



- Rent: $1,795 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,000

- Credit Score 600 or Better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Tile flooring throughout

- Granite Counter-tops

- Stainless Steel Stove/Oven

- Custom Kitchen Cabinets

- 1 Carport Space Included

- Utilities included: water & gardener

- No Pets



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



