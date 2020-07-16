Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***
- Address: 11917 Grevillea Avenue #D, Hawthorne, CA 90250
- Rent: $1,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,000
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Tile flooring throughout
- Granite Counter-tops
- Stainless Steel Stove/Oven
- Custom Kitchen Cabinets
- 1 Carport Space Included
- Utilities included: water & gardener
- No Pets
Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com
Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria
Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review
Thank you for your interest!
Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com
Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.