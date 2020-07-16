All apartments in Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue

11917 Grevillea Avenue · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***

- Address: 11917 Grevillea Avenue #D, Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $1,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,000
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Tile flooring throughout
- Granite Counter-tops
- Stainless Steel Stove/Oven
- Custom Kitchen Cabinets
- 1 Carport Space Included
- Utilities included: water & gardener
- No Pets

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have any available units?
11917 Grevillea Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have?
Some of 11917 Grevillea Avenue's amenities include granite counters, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Grevillea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Grevillea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Grevillea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Grevillea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11917 Grevillea Avenue offers parking.
Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Grevillea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have a pool?
No, 11917 Grevillea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11917 Grevillea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Grevillea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Grevillea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
