2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Hacienda Heights
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
La Habra City
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lowell
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whittier City
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
$
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
South Whittier
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
$
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Whittier City
13704 Franklin St
13704 Franklin Street, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Whittier City
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
La Habra City
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
$
La Habra City
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
