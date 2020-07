Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated with wood and tile floors, new paint, new window covering, new toilets, new windows and sliding door, new front entry door, new low maintenance landscaping with wrought iron fence, Downstairs large den can be used as the 4th bedrooms. Quiet cul de sac, great schools. Extra large two level yard. Ready to move in. Please text Vivian at 626-375-5131 to show