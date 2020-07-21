2706 Kiska Avenue

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3bed/2bath house & 2-car garage in the City of Hacienda Heights. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with built-in stove and oven. The dining area connects with the living room and kitchen. Sliding glass door leads outside to the spacious back yard. Lots of fruit trees and open space for gatherings in the back yard. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laundry hooksup in the garage for tenants' own machines. Laminated, tile, and carpet flooring throughout. Conveniently located close to schools, I-60 Freeway, parks, Puente Hills Mall, shops, restaurants and much more! Must see to appreciate this home.