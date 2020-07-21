All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2706 Kiska Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2706 Kiska Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

2706 Kiska Avenue

2706 Kiska Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2706 Kiska Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3bed/2bath house & 2-car garage in the City of Hacienda Heights. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Kitchen comes with built-in stove and oven. The dining area connects with the living room and kitchen. Sliding glass door leads outside to the spacious back yard. Lots of fruit trees and open space for gatherings in the back yard. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laundry hooksup in the garage for tenants' own machines. Laminated, tile, and carpet flooring throughout. Conveniently located close to schools, I-60 Freeway, parks, Puente Hills Mall, shops, restaurants and much more! Must see to appreciate this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have any available units?
2706 Kiska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2706 Kiska Avenue have?
Some of 2706 Kiska Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Kiska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Kiska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Kiska Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Kiska Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Kiska Avenue offers parking.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Kiska Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have a pool?
No, 2706 Kiska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2706 Kiska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Kiska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Kiska Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2706 Kiska Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine