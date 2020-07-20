2035 Pando Dr.

Amenities

New remodeled, Hide-a-way private spacious, one level House - located south of 60 Fwy, off Halliburton Rd. between Colima and Hacienda Blvd.

easy access to Malls and strip centers, yet hide up in the hills.



Highly rated schools in the area: Los Molinos Elementary school, Mesa Robles School, Wedgeworth Elementary School, Glen A. Wislon Hight school, Grazide Elementary School, etc



Entrance living room open up to kitchen area, family room feature in wall fire place, open back yard, separate dinning area, 2 car attached garage, 1346 SF of living space; Spacious master bedroom, two additional bedrooms share a hallway bathroom.



Pets allowed

Pet rent $100 per month. One under 15 lb dog or cat with pet liability insurance required



New remodeled floor and paint.



For special showing call Luis 626-688-1413

Requirements: 3 time rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675, no eviction record, no bankruptcy records.



Real Property Management Fairmate

office: 626-338-6688 Monday to Friday 9:00 - 5:00



