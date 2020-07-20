All apartments in Hacienda Heights
2035 Pando Dr.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

2035 Pando Dr

2035 Pando Drive · (626) 688-1413
Location

2035 Pando Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2035 Pando Dr · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New remodeled, Hide-a-way private spacious, one level House - located south of 60 Fwy, off Halliburton Rd. between Colima and Hacienda Blvd.
easy access to Malls and strip centers, yet hide up in the hills.

Highly rated schools in the area: Los Molinos Elementary school, Mesa Robles School, Wedgeworth Elementary School, Glen A. Wislon Hight school, Grazide Elementary School, etc

Entrance living room open up to kitchen area, family room feature in wall fire place, open back yard, separate dinning area, 2 car attached garage, 1346 SF of living space; Spacious master bedroom, two additional bedrooms share a hallway bathroom.

Pets allowed
Pet rent $100 per month. One under 15 lb dog or cat with pet liability insurance required

New remodeled floor and paint.

For special showing call Luis 626-688-1413
Requirements: 3 time rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675, no eviction record, no bankruptcy records.

Real Property Management Fairmate
office: 626-338-6688 Monday to Friday 9:00 - 5:00

(RLNE5031660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2035 Pando Dr have any available units?
2035 Pando Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2035 Pando Dr have?
Some of 2035 Pando Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Pando Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Pando Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Pando Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Pando Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Pando Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Pando Dr offers parking.
Does 2035 Pando Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Pando Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Pando Dr have a pool?
No, 2035 Pando Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Pando Dr have accessible units?
No, 2035 Pando Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Pando Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Pando Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Pando Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Pando Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

