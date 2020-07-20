17007 Royal View Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Close to 60 Fwy, Chinese 99 ranch market, 168 market, and lots of resturants choices, Puente Hills mall, AMC movie theater, etc. The property itself : a newly renovated home with 180 degree city view, pool and spa in cold water; 3-car garage; brand new A/C Heater; new water pipe through the house; new paint inside out; new basboard, and new carpet through the whole house; new 5-burner range/conventional oven; new stainless tub dishwasher, new range hook; new kitchen counter top; new windows; new window coverings; new tile floors in bathrooms; new ceiling lights in all bedrooms; new recess lights in kitchen area, and master bathroom; new coatings on bath tub, and shower pan, new shower doors, new faucets;new fence in the backyard; and new sprinkler system for gardening. Almost like a brand new home, and you and your family will be the first to enjoy.