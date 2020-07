Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Remodeled Townhouse in the beautiful "SIERRA VISTA" gated community. New paint throughout w/granite countertop in the kitchen. Brand new laminate wood flooring throughout the home and new tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. HOA offers pool/spa, tennis court, club house, and patrol by security guards. Must See!!!