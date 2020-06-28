All apartments in Hacienda Heights
15979 Los Altos Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

15979 Los Altos Drive

15979 East Los Altos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15979 East Los Altos Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breathtaking city light and mountain view ranch style home situated in the City of Hacienda Heights, features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2300 square feet, double entry door into the formal entry, living room & dining room with fireplace, the master, family room, kitchen and dining room all have amazing views, spacious family room with wet bar, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, panoramic view sunroom connected master bedroom and family room, large master room feature walk-in closet, laminated wood flooring throughout, inside laundry room, a large storage shed on the lower level of the yard, one year old air conditioning and heat, Big backyard with fruit trees and storage, 2 car attached garages, convenience location - close to restaurants, markets, banks. Easy access to 60 freeway. Great Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have any available units?
15979 Los Altos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15979 Los Altos Drive have?
Some of 15979 Los Altos Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15979 Los Altos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15979 Los Altos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15979 Los Altos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15979 Los Altos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15979 Los Altos Drive offers parking.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15979 Los Altos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have a pool?
No, 15979 Los Altos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have accessible units?
No, 15979 Los Altos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15979 Los Altos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15979 Los Altos Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15979 Los Altos Drive has units with air conditioning.
