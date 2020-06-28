15979 Los Altos Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Breathtaking city light and mountain view ranch style home situated in the City of Hacienda Heights, features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2300 square feet, double entry door into the formal entry, living room & dining room with fireplace, the master, family room, kitchen and dining room all have amazing views, spacious family room with wet bar, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, panoramic view sunroom connected master bedroom and family room, large master room feature walk-in closet, laminated wood flooring throughout, inside laundry room, a large storage shed on the lower level of the yard, one year old air conditioning and heat, Big backyard with fruit trees and storage, 2 car attached garages, convenience location - close to restaurants, markets, banks. Easy access to 60 freeway. Great Schools!!