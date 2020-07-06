15766 La Moine Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious two-level 4 bedroom / 3 bath home, located in Hacienda Heights. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs, and 1 bedroom and 1 bath upstairs, along with a 144 sq. ft attic that was converted to a Bonus Room. The Master Suite is downstairs and contains a walk-in tub and laminate wood flooring. This is a large lot and obviously has pride of ownership! There are several award-winning schools nearby, and it is only minutes to freeway access for an easy commute. This home also features a tile roof, an open floor plan and it exists in a quiet neighborhood that is walking distance to supermarkets, schools, parks, and shops. There is also a formal dining area, dual pane windows, a side patio, and a cozy fireplace.