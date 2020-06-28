All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

15737 La Subida Drive

15737 East La Subida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15737 East La Subida Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Super Clean Single Level End Unit, New Vertical Blinds Throughout, New Interior Paint, Textured Ceilings & Walls Throughout, 6 Panel Interior Doors, Central Heat And Air, Bright Kitchen Features Refinished Oak Cabinets, Ceramic Tiled Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Pantry, Informal Eating Area, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Formal Dining Area, Large Window Provides For Lot Of Bright Light, Open To Spacious Family Room, New Carpet, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Access To Private Relaxing Patio, Separate Entry, Front Bedroom Features, Dual Mirrored Slider Doors, Vaulted Ceiling, Bright Interior, 3/4 Hall Bath, Clean Condition, Ceramic Tiled Counters And Shower, Newer Light And Plumbing Fixtures, Huge Privets Master Suite, New Carpet, Walk In Closet, Glass Slider Door Provides Lots Of Natural Light And Access To Relaxing Patio Plus Private Master Bath, Tiled Counters And Floors, Covered Open Lattice Patio Cement Deck, Brick Trim, Block Wall Provides For Lots Of Privacy, Access To 2 Car Garage, Laundry In Garage, Gated Community, Nicely Landscaped, Sparkling Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Small Gated Community, Walking Distance To Good Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15737 La Subida Drive have any available units?
15737 La Subida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15737 La Subida Drive have?
Some of 15737 La Subida Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15737 La Subida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15737 La Subida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15737 La Subida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15737 La Subida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15737 La Subida Drive offers parking.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15737 La Subida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15737 La Subida Drive has a pool.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive have accessible units?
No, 15737 La Subida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15737 La Subida Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15737 La Subida Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15737 La Subida Drive has units with air conditioning.
