15737 La Subida Drive

Super Clean Single Level End Unit, New Vertical Blinds Throughout, New Interior Paint, Textured Ceilings & Walls Throughout, 6 Panel Interior Doors, Central Heat And Air, Bright Kitchen Features Refinished Oak Cabinets, Ceramic Tiled Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Pantry, Informal Eating Area, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Formal Dining Area, Large Window Provides For Lot Of Bright Light, Open To Spacious Family Room, New Carpet, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Access To Private Relaxing Patio, Separate Entry, Front Bedroom Features, Dual Mirrored Slider Doors, Vaulted Ceiling, Bright Interior, 3/4 Hall Bath, Clean Condition, Ceramic Tiled Counters And Shower, Newer Light And Plumbing Fixtures, Huge Privets Master Suite, New Carpet, Walk In Closet, Glass Slider Door Provides Lots Of Natural Light And Access To Relaxing Patio Plus Private Master Bath, Tiled Counters And Floors, Covered Open Lattice Patio Cement Deck, Brick Trim, Block Wall Provides For Lots Of Privacy, Access To 2 Car Garage, Laundry In Garage, Gated Community, Nicely Landscaped, Sparkling Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Small Gated Community, Walking Distance To Good Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation.