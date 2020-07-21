All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 15132 El Selinda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
15132 El Selinda Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

15132 El Selinda Drive

15132 El Selinda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

15132 El Selinda Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Nice family home located in a quiet neighborhood with 17,172 sqft huge lot. Bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, living room, formal dining room. Separate family room with fireplace. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs with a full bath, master bedroom with double sink. Separate shower and bathtub and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood flooring all throughout. 1986 year built and Tile Roof. Beautiful backyard with many kinds of fruit trees (Persimmon, Orange, Guava, Jujube, Grape). Good school area. Easy access to 60 & 605 freeways, market and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have any available units?
15132 El Selinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15132 El Selinda Drive have?
Some of 15132 El Selinda Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15132 El Selinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15132 El Selinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15132 El Selinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15132 El Selinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15132 El Selinda Drive offers parking.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15132 El Selinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have a pool?
No, 15132 El Selinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 15132 El Selinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15132 El Selinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15132 El Selinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15132 El Selinda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine