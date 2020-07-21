15132 El Selinda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Nice family home located in a quiet neighborhood with 17,172 sqft huge lot. Bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, living room, formal dining room. Separate family room with fireplace. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs with a full bath, master bedroom with double sink. Separate shower and bathtub and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood flooring all throughout. 1986 year built and Tile Roof. Beautiful backyard with many kinds of fruit trees (Persimmon, Orange, Guava, Jujube, Grape). Good school area. Easy access to 60 & 605 freeways, market and shopping center.